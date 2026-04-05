MISSOULA — Hundreds of children and parents gathered in Missoula for a special Easter egg drop event featuring a helicopter that showered a lawn with more than 10,000 eggs.

Before thousands of attendees rushed the field at Christian Life Center, they received a surprise from the sky. A local pilot from St. Ignatius flew the helicopter, and children noted the Easter Bunny appeared to be driving.

"The helicopter was amazing," one child said.

"It was awesome," another child said.

"We liked how the Easter bunny was driving it," a third child said.

Check out the egg hunt here:

Helicopter drops thousands of Easter eggs for Missoula families to enjoy

Lead Pastors Heath and Kim McCoy have hosted the event for three years. Along with the egg drop, families enjoyed food trucks and petting animals.

"I just had an idea one day wouldn't it be cool if we had a helicopter dropped Easter eggs," Heath McCoy said.

"If we can bring joy and happiness on the heart on a beautiful sunny day Easter weekend, man that's the heart of what we want to do," McCoy said.

The 10,000 eggs were collected in minutes. Organizers noted that more than 60 volunteers made the event possible. Some children even shared their finds with others who didn't get as many.

"I had a lot of eggs and some kids had zero so I gave them five or six eggs," one child said.

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

