Hellgate Elementary hosts assembly for Missoula veterans

MISSOULA — On the last school day before Veterans Day, schools around Western Montana held assemblies to honor veterans within the families of their student body.

Hellgate Elementary hosted a veteran's celebration of its own, asking students to invite members of their families who have served to take the time to say thank you for their service.

During the assembly, which started at 1:45 p.m. on November 10, 2023, local Boy Scout troops performed the color guard demonstration and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Then, each class took time to perform in front of the crowd.

They sang songs, including the National Anthem and America the Beautiful. They also read poems and even performed a play to express their gratitude and appreciation for veterans.

Third grade teacher Kate Singleterry organized the assembly. Near the end of the ceremony, she read aloud the names of every veteran in attendance — including her husband.

“I wanted to find a way to incorporate Veterans Day and learning about our veterans with my third grade class, so I wanted to throw an assembly to honor all our veterans,” she said after the assembly. “I was asking our kids and there’s a lot of veterans in our families, so it’s definitely near and dear to my heart. I just really appreciate all that they’ve done for our country.”

Veterans and their families enjoyed snacks and coffee with the students following the ceremony.