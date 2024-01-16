Hellgate Elementary School teaches students the why behind MLK Jr. Day

MISSOULA — Martin Luther King Jr. Day means school is out for most kids, but some districts are making sure their students know the meaning behind the holiday.

Hellgate Elementary School students have been learning about the history of Martin Luther King Jr. and his activism.

Part of the curriculum is the Read for Peace Project, where volunteers and community leaders read books on MLK Jr. to the students.

MLK Read for Peace was started by Montana Campus Compact — a coalition of colleges that promotes civic engagement and community service — in partnership with Americorps.

However, this year, UM Trio Upward Bound took over the organization of Read for Peace.

TRIO Upward Bound is an organization that helps first-generation and low-income students succeed in high school and move on to secondary education.

As they spearheaded the 2024 Read for Peace project at Hellgate Elementary School, high school students with TRIO Upward Bound were among the volunteers who recently read to the kids.

“Just the idea of the excitement in the classrooms, like what I used to have when I was in elementary school,” sophomore Riley said.

Volunteers from Missoula Aging Services, Missoula City Council members and Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis also attended the Read for Peace event at Hellgate.

“Martin’s Big Words” and “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” were the chosen books.

“I think anytime they can bring someone in from the community, it’s a different perspective, they love having guests in their classroom,” Hellgate 4-6 grade principal Tiffany Hobbs said.

Once the book was read, the kids participated in an activity where they were asked to draw what peace and fairness mean to them.

Some drew mountains, while others depicted a hug between friends.

Despite their youth, the students were able to understand the concepts presented in the books.

“Just because you’re white doesn’t mean you get to boss people around,” one first grade student chimed in while Davis read about Rosa Parks in “Martin’s Big Words.”

“A lot of people would probably fight with their fists or violence, so he was really strong for that,” a fourth grade student said during a post-book discussion.

The kids’ ability to grasp the ideas and message behind MLK Jr. Day did not come as a surprise to Principal Hobbs.

“It’s not just about this one day, or this one month or this one person, it’s our community, it’s our school, it’s worldwide, and they’re ready to apply that in their lives,” she said.

UM Trio Upward Bound scholars also read at schools in Browning and Heart Butte, and a few Americorp members visit Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Missoula.

This year was the first time Hellgate Elementary students had school off for MLK Jr. Day, a decision advocated for by superintendent, Dr. Molly Blakely.