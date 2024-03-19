Hellgate Elementary students to return from spring break with new playground

MISSOULA — Spring Break may mean no students in school, but at Hellgate Elementary School, empty halls do not mean an empty to-do list. When students return to class, a new $130,000 playground will be an addition to recess time.

A large portion of the playground was paid for by the PTA, who have been fundraising for multiple years in order to pay the bill. Grants also helped afford the addition, according to Zach Cain, director of facilities at Hellgate.

The ADA-compliant playground has minimal equipment, all painted the Hellgate green and gold colors. With a zipline, climbing net and rock wall, the area is designated for older students.

“The fourth, fifth and sixth graders just didn’t have a whole lot to do, and it was definitely needed for sure," Cain says. "You can only play four square and basketball so much.”

Construction began on Monday, March 11 and finished Tuesday, March 19, 2024. When the students return from spring break, there will be some kind of ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Hellgate Elementary PTA is still looking for help to cover the cost of the playground. Donations can be made by purchasing a Duck Derby raffle ticket.