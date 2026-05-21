MISSOULA — At long last, it's the final day of the KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards, where we'll announce the two winners from this year's class.

You've heard from and learned about our 10 nominees this year from the five high schools in Missoula, and we can't thank these student-athletes enough for their time and for sharing their stories with us for these awards, but also over the years throughout their athletic careers.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Hellgate's Elly Reed and Parker Link are 2026 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards winners

We just concluded this year's banquet on Wednesday evening in Missoula in what was a great night of celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn. This year's crop of finalists was as good as it gets, and we're excited to announce that our winners for the 2026 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards are Hellgate's Elly Reed and Parker Link.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports From left to right, Kevin Miltko, Averi Larson, Sammy McHugh, Elly Reed, Mairyn Agostinelli, Carys Walker and Bob Hermes at the KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Both Elly and Parker will receive $1,000 scholarships from the Honors Court as part of their awards, as the two of them get set for their next steps in life, which for Elly is track and field at Notre Dame, while Parker will play football at Montana.

Griz head men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire served as the event's keynote speaker as well.

Other community award winners include Tom Demmons, who was recognized with the Campbell-Buzzetti Award, also known as the Old Pro Award.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports From left to right, Glenn Jarrett, Nick Karvandi, Joe Grunow, Parker Link, Cormack Batt, Kade Robinson and Bob Hermes at the KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Sentinel football coach Dane Oliver was the winner of this year's Ed Chinske Award which is given to a professional in the sports field.

The Ray Rocene Sportsman of the Year Award was presented to Missoula Paddleheads president Matt Ellis, and the Schipporeit-Welch Montana Officials Award was given to Bryan Porch to round out our community winners.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports From left to right, Tom Demmons, Matt Ellis, Bob Hermes, Travis DeCuire, Dane Oliver and Bryan Porch at the KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Congratulations to our winners, and extended congrats to all of our nominees for this year's KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards and to all of the student-athletes in the area who are wrapping up their high school chapters. It's been an honor to watch and cover your careers here at KPAX, and we wish you all well in your next steps in whatever or wherever that may be.

