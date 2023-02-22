Here Montana brings people of intersecting identities the opportunity to get outside

MISSOULA - While working in the outdoor industry, Here founder Alex Kim noticed the underrepresentation of people of color within marketing and the job force itself.

He finds this is due to coextensive barriers.

“I feel like barriers wise, there’s so many, from identities to socioeconomics, to really even just like how it's marketed, right if we don’t see ourselves in the outdoors in a poster or in a magazine, it’s hard to imagine yourself out there," Kim shared.

He wanted to use his industry knowledge and outdoors skills to try and change the lacking representation. So, three years ago, Kim decided to create an organization that welcomes all people.

“Here Montana is an outdoor program for intersecting identities to build community, gain skills, and access what Montana has to offer in terms of outdoor recreation,” explained Kim.

“As someone who's spent their whole life living in Montana and trying to find other Asian people or people of color. You know, being able to say, hey, there’s a place where you can go and hang out with other people that look like you or have similar backgrounds to you, you can feel safe,” Here climbing night frequent participant Josh Taira told MTN.

Here Montana’s climbing nights are a safe space for all ability levels. All the gear is included and Alex personally helps beginners learn the ropes.

Sarah Cabral has recently moved to Missoula. When looking for an introduction to climbing class, her friend told her about Here Montana.

“That’s my first time climbing ever! It felt good. It’s really hard, I didn’t know I would ever use my forearm muscles. But yeah I think I can get into it,” shared Cabral.

Here Montana hosts more than just climbing; there are events during every season including mountain biking, snowshoeing, and even rafting.

“The more the better. Then we can all get together and go do stuff together,” said Cabral

“I mean it’s just you know hanging out with friends. That’s like the biggest part right? Kind of it doesn’t really matter what the activity is," continued Taira.

“We just keep the community together and we do everything as much as we can really," concluded, Kim.

Here Montana is committed to making Missoula's outdoor community more inclusive one climb, pedal, and step at a time.

Visit their Instagram https://www.instagram.com/here_montana/?hl=en for event information.