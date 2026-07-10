MISSOULA — Potentially record-breaking heat is expected across the Treasure State this weekend.

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Here's how to recreate safely during the upcoming Montana heat wave

MTN Meteorologist Joey Biancone says that temperatures reaching 90 degrees and hotter are slated for western Montana while the eastern side of the state could see its highest degree mark.

“This is not your ordinary heat wave. This is something that you're going to want to take pretty seriously," Biancone said. "We're going to be seeing temperatures in the low 90s in the west all the way up to the mid probably 115 range out in eastern Montana.”

Summer heat is here in Montana, and it has the National Weather Service on fire weather watch, too.

“The monsoonal high is strengthening over the desert southwest and when that strengthens in the summertime, here in Montana we get some of that heat transported up to us as well. Unfortunately, it's some of that heat that doesn't include the moisture this time so there's not really much relief," Biancone explained.

To cool off, jumping in the river might sound like the perfect fix. Biancone says to have fun but still be cautious.

“You're going to want to take precaution when you go out on the lakes or the rivers too because those waters are still very cold with the snow melt coming from the mountains. So, the water may be too cold and the air may be too hot," Biancone said.

If you’re recreating outside, the best times are in the early morning or later when the sun is setting.

"If you do find yourself outside in the afternoons, make sure you drink plenty of water. Make sure you have a way to find some shade if you need to. Maybe bring out a cold wet towel with you to put on your head just to cool you off because heat that hot can do some pretty gnarly things to your body in just a little bit of time," Biancone said.

As you take care of yourself throughout the heatwave, think of others.

"Check on those who are vulnerable. The elderly, little kids don't want to be outside in the heat too much," Biancone said. "Do not leave your pets in the car. Temperatures can get as much as 30 to 40 degrees warmer in a vehicle than they are outside so if we hit 100 degrees here in Missoula it could be up to 140 degrees in your car, " he continued.

Track the latest western Montana forecast here.