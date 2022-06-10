Higgins Avenue roadwork set to begin in Missoula

MISSOULA – Roadwork is set to begin next week on a stretch of a busy Missoula road.

Crews will begin working Monday, June 13 on a stretch of Higgins Avenue between Brooks Street and University Avenue.

City Street Maintenance Division crews will be milling out old, damaged asphalt and then filling in those areas with new asphalt.

The work is expected to be completed the week of June 27, but city officials note that could change based on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Higgins Ave. will remain open during construction, but travelers should expect shifted travel lanes and minor delays.

Drivers and bicyclists are being asked to use caution in the area. Brief detours are possible but not anticipated at this time, according to a news release.

Additionally, on-street parking will not be allowed in the area due to the roadwork.