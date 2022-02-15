Higgins Dairy Queen opens for the season

MISSOULA — The classic Dairy Queen on Higgins Avenue is open for the season.

The vintage walk-up ice cream shop is a Missoula staple, opening its doors for the 61st year. This Dairy Queen closes in the winter opening every year on Valentine's Day.

Despite worker shortages across the region, Employees were whipping up food and frozen treats to excited customers.

Restaurant owner Jim Auger says the die-hard Blizzard fans willing to come every year are what makes this place special.

"It's huge, the regulars, the neighborhood, it's what makes this store special," said Auger. "And right from the employees to the folks that live in the hood, that's what makes this place special. It's been this way for 61 years and we have no plans on ever-changing it."

Hours of operation at Dairy Queen at 1735 S. Higgins Avenue: