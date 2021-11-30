Watch
High speed pursuit ends in arrest on busy Missoula street

Mark Thorsell/MTN News
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 16:37:29-05

MISSOULA — A suspect in a high-speed pursuit was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a chase with law enforcement on a busy Missoula street.

A section of Brooks street in Missoula was closed Tuesday afternoon for a high-speed pursuit stop.

There are still several Missoula police and Montana Highway Patrol vehicles in the area of Brooks Street and Fairview near the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Just before 2 p.m. the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Melissa Rafferty and Mark Thorsell included in this report

