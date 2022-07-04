Historic Museum at Fort Missoula celebrates 4th of July

MISSOULA - A sea of red, white and blue was seen at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate America's 246th birthday.

“Fourth of July has always been my favorite holiday,” said Cole Bagema, participant in this year's '4th at the Fort' event. Bagema celebrates by putting together an outfit for every Fourth of July. And this year’s Fourth fit is complete with good ole American cowboy boots.

The 46th annual 4th at the Fort celebrated Independence Day with a blast from the past with Historic steam-run sawmill demos, wagon rides and old fashioned kids games.

“It is really one of those events where there is really something for everyone to do here,” said Historical Meseum at Fort Missoula Executive Director, Matt Lautzenheiser.

But it wouldn’t be a proper 4th of July party without some BBQ and booze. And the volunteers dishing out beverages and smiles, say it is all part of the fun.

“This is just fun, actually,” said Kirk Flynn, a volunteer.

Run by mostly volunteers, admission to the event is by donation. Proceeds go toward education and preservation at the Fort.

“All the dollars raised by them goes specifically to education programs and preservation of our historic buildings here at Fort Missoula,” Lautzenheiser told MTN News.

The celebration typically draws in 3,000 to 5,000 people per year and raises upwards of $10,000 for the museum. Following a scaled-back celebration last year, people are happy to be back out kicking off the day full of events.

“Good way to bring people together and enjoy something that is almost like art to me," said Bageman.