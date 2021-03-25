Historical Museum at Fort Missoula announces reopening plans

MISSOULA — The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula has released plans to partially reopen after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park’s outside exhibits and buildings will open in April with the main museum building scheduled to open its doors in May.

The historic park exhibits will be open weekdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., beginning on April 1.

The main museum building will also be open weekdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., beginning on May 3.

Safety and cleaning protocols will be instituted. and visitors are being asked to help keep staff, volunteers, and visitors safe.

Visitors are being asked to respect the following guidelines:

All visitors are required to wear a mask while in the main museum building

Please respect physical distancing practices

HMFM will limit the number of visitors in the Main Museum Building to 10

Please take advantage of free hand sanitizer

Please respect traffic patterns in our galleries

Museum officials note that the reopening plans depend on the local COVID-19 situation as well as the procedures put in place by the Missoula County Health Department.

Click here to visit the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula's website.

