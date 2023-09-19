Hoagieville closed on Reserve Street, Frugals opening second Missoula location

MISSOULA — There have been many restaurant changes happening in Missoula lately. Adding to the list of closures is the Hoagieville on Reserve Street.

But another well-loved fast food spot is taking over Hoagieville's old space along the busy road as Frugals will soon open their second Missoula location.

"We're sorry to see them go. I mean it wasn't our choice. They just put the building up for sale so here we are. But they still are in the mall!" Regional Manager for Missoula and Spokane Frugals Kris Baker told MTN News.

On the bright side for Hoagieville lovers, the cheese fries are not gone for good. The Hoagieville in Southgate Mall will remain open.

Baker is excited to get the new Frugals up and running. He said Frugals is eager to serve more burgers, fries, and shakes than ever to customers in Missoula.

With the Brooks Street spot and now the new Reserve Street location, Baker believes will be easier than ever to get your Frugals fix.

He shared, "This will be number eight in the chain... In our guess-timation it'll probably be the busiest store in the whole chain."

Frugals plans to open its new location by Sportsman's Warehouse on Reserve Street around November of this year.