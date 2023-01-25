Housing Advocate Network seeks volunteers to help people in need on their housing journeys

MISSOULA - There is always a role to play for neighbors to help out neighbors like volunteering with the Housing Advocate Network to help those in need navigate housing barriers.

The Housing Advocate Network (HAN) is committed to being champions for the Missoula community.

“What the Housing Advocate Network is at its core, it's just about bringing people together, bridging some of those divides, and building relationships for folks who maybe don’t have that family member or friend that can walk them through the process,” explained HAN director Zeke Campfield.

Recognizing the connection between hunger and houselessness, the Housing Advocate Network sees the Missoula Food Bank as a very important location to host free drop-in housing support.

Every Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., volunteers will work with anyone who needs help accessing resources or finding affordable housing. While the program offers an invaluable service, it wouldn’t work without devoted volunteers.

“It does feel really great to sit with someone and just really understand their story. You know, there’s so much to the individual that you’re working with beyond their immediate need," volunteer Matt Harris-Shears told MTN News.

As housing prices in Missoula have been steadily increasing, more and more people are experiencing difficulties finding affordable places to live. That’s why it’s so important to have a helping hand through this difficult time.

“The reality is, is that there’s never enough volunteers," Campfield said. "What I envision is the type of community where everybody will take some time to roll up their sleeves and just engage with people who are, they’re in the margins, or they’re struggling, they’re vulnerable, they’re trying to access their basic resources.”

People don’t need to be experts to help out, just have compassion for others and some free time. The Missoula Food Bank is one of multiple locations and volunteer groups.

Contact zeke@micmt.org for more information.