Humane Society of Western Montana offering free microchip and vaccination clinics

MISSOULA — Looking to vaccinate your pet?

The Humane Society of Western Montana is offering free microchips and vaccinations at two different events in the coming weeks.

Puppies and kittens can get sick easily and pass away if not vaccinated. However, it can be expensive to get pets their shots. That's why the Humane Society is alleviating that fee to help owners get their pets the care they need.

There will be a free vaccine clinic at the Missoula Public Library on March 27, 2024, and then another one on March 30 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

"Vaccines are incredible because they are so simple to give, and they are absolutely lifesaving. And the cost of trying to treat a disease is obviously astronomical compared to a free or even low cost vaccine so we're really happy to be able to provide this basic, lifesaving service for people and their pets,” said Humane Society of Western Montana Director of Medicine Sam Mitchell.

People can also get their pet microchipped just in case they get lost at the vaccine clinics.

Visit https://myhswm.org/ for more information on the clinics and the Humane Society of Western Montana annual benefit.