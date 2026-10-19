MISSOULA — Run Wild Missoula kicked off Sunday with two events, hundreds of runners and a beautiful day at Dornblaser Field for the City to Sky Trail Races.

“We earned this weather because last year it was cold and rainy and everybody was in good spirits, but it was definitely not like today," Trisha Drobeck, Run Wild Missoula's executive director, said.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S REPORT BELOW:

Hundreds of runners hit the trail for City to Sky races

City of Sky, which includes a 50K and a 25K, saw roughly 300 runners outside Sunday morning for some major sights, which 25K winner Tyler Hudson of Bozeman appreciated.

“Couldn't have asked for better conditions and trails were great, so just felt fast and flowy," he told MTN.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Tyler Hudson tells MTN he was just focused on having a steady run, despite taking first place in the City to Sky 25K trail race.

The route took runners from Mount Sentinel to Pattee Canyon and over the House of Sky Trail. The runners later ended back at the track where spectators were waiting to celebrate, like Tim Vaughn's family.

“I’m supporting my dad who's gonna run the City to Sky 25K," Alex Vaughn, Tim's son, said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Following tradition, Alex Vaughn, finds a spot in the bleachers with donuts, to support as his dad, Tim, crosses the finish line.

After seeing his dad train for the race, Alex said he is good watching from the bleachers.

"He comes home sweaty and just like throwing up and those are like, 'No thank you, I don't want to do those ones,'" Alex added.

It's a different story for Tim, who finished in third place for the 25K race. He says he is happy to have his support system.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News The Vaughn family celebrates dad, Tim, at the finish line for his third place finish in the 25K trail race.

"These guys are always really good at coming to my races, and it really makes it special," he said. "My legs are really tired, so you hit the bottom when you come down after you've been going down some really steep stuff and your legs are like, 'I'm done.' So just happy to be done."

Hudson, told MTN he was not running to win, despite taking first place in the 25K with a 2:12:03 time.

"I was happy that it was first, but it wasn't necessarily the goal," he said.

Ian Curtis of Missoula claimed first place in the 50K with a time of 4:34:31. He was one of hundreds of Montanans who participated.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Trisha Drobeck, Run Wild Missoula's executive director, tells MTN this annual trail race was due for good weather given the rainy conditions in 2025.

"I mean we do have quite a few out-of-town runners and from, you know, all places in Montana as well," Drobeck said. "But certainly the bulk of runners do come from Western Montana."

You can view a list of the runners and their race times by clicking here. You can read more about the City to Sky Trail Races by visiting their website.