Hunting is not allowed on Mount Jumbo city lands in Missoula

MISSOULA - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) and the City of Missoula are issuing a reminder to people that rifle or archery hunting is not allowed on city-owned conservation lands on Mount Jumbo.

FWP notes that hunters can hike across the lands to access other parts of the mountain or public US Forest Service lands beyond. However, people should keep their firearm shouldered or stored, with action open, for safety and to demonstrate you are not actively hunting.

While are archery and rifle hunting is allowed on adjacent public lands, hunters should check the maps and Montana Hunting Regulations for specifics on where they can go.

Recreationists on Mount Jumbo can report any violations to FWP’s 1-800-TIP-MONT line 24 hours a day.

