I-90 ramps to close at the Wye for roadwork

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation has announced a closure will take place on I-90 later this week.

The westbound Interstate 90 on and off ramps at the Wye will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to prepare for milling and paving.

The Wye is the interchange that connects I-90 and Highway 93.

This closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days and all traffic will need to take alternate routes during this time.

Signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closure and indicate detour routes.

Additional information on the road project taking place in the area of the Wye can be found here.