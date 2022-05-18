I-90 westbound remains closed in Missoula

MISSOULA - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Missoula remain closed due to an accident.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports a multi-vehicle accident near the Expressway exit has closed the freeway.

All westbound traffic on I-90 is being detoured off at the Reserve Street exit.

A MEANS Alert issued on behalf of the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) states two vehicles are involved in the crash.

The accident was reported to the MHP shortly after 4:30 a.m.

There is no word on how much longer I-90 westbound will remain closed.