In-person inmate visits returning to Missoula County Detention Center following COVID-19 pause

MISSOULA – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has announced in-person visitation is returning to the Missoula jail after being stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person public visitation will be available at the Missoula County Detention Center on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office notes visits must be scheduled at least one day in advance and visiting days and times are assigned according to where inmates are housed.

Video visits are also available. People can register and schedule visits at www.ICSolutions.com.

Anyone with questions about inmate visitation can call 406-258-4000.