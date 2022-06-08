In unopposed races, Missoula’s Democratic candidates garner more votes than future Republican challengers

MISSOULA - In a preview of what Missoula County voters can expect come November, the Democratic candidates for Missoula County commissioner and county auditor secured more votes than their Republican challengers in Tuesday night’s primary.

Both the Democratic and Republican candidates to serve on the Missoula County Board of Commissioners ran uncontested on Tuesday night.

However, in early returns, Republican candidate Kim Chambers garnered just 3,475 votes in early returns with 44 alternative write-ins for a total vote tally of 3,519.

In contrast, incumbent Democratic Commissioner Dave Strohmaier, who also serves as the chairman of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, had netted more than 6,500 votes with 86 write-ins for a total county of 6,635.

Both the Democratic and Republican candidates for Missoula County auditor also ran unopposed.

But incumbent Democrat David Wall had received more than 6,260 votes with 28 write-ins compared to Republican challenger Sandra Vasecka, who collected 3,288 votes and saw 33 write-in alternatives. Vasecka is currently a member of the Missoula City Council.

The Republican Party fielded no candidates for the sheriff’s race, superintendent of schools or clerk and recorder.

In nonpartisan races, Jason Marks emerged as the winner for District Court, while Alex Beal defeated Bill Burt for Justice of the Peace Dept. 1. Landee Holloway easily defeated Susan Reneau for Justice of the Peace Dept. 2.