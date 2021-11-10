Incident causes section of Russell Street to close

MISSOULA — A section of Russell Street in Missoula is closed due to an active investigation.

The Missoula Police Department has closed the portion of Russell Street between Kensington and Strand Avenues. Drivers are asked to use a different route.

Several MPD vehicles were on scene along with the investigation unit. An emergency alert about the closure was sent out just before 7 p.m.

Officers on scene said the incident is under investigation, but more information should be released Wednesday morning.