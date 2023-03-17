Increased patrols planned for St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department will be increasing patrols over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend and watching for drunk drivers.
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday with a news release noting the “day is one of the biggest drinking occasions of the year, and this, unfortunately, means more drunk drivers on the roads.”
MPD offers the following advice for the weekend:
- Plan ahead for a designated driver, ride share, or taxi to arrive home safely. • If you host a celebration, make sure you take care of your designated drivers by offering non-alcoholic beverages.
- Call 9-1-1 to report suspected impaired drivers
- Always wear a seatbelt. Everyone should buckle up every trip, every time. There is no good excuse not to.
- Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk!