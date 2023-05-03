Indigenous Made Missoula art market set to open this month

MISSOULA - A new art market will open alongside those already established in downtown Missoula this summer, showcasing crafts made by Native Americans.

Indigenous Made Missoula represents a women-owned social enterprise group that looks to lift Indigenous artisans.

The market will showcase a wide range of handcrafted Indigenous art, both contemporary and traditional.

"The Indigenous Made Missoula Summer Market is a celebration of Indigenous art and culture, providing an opportunity for artists, makers, and talent to support themselves through entrepreneurship and art. We are thrilled to showcase the work of local Indigenous artisans and provide a platform for their talents," said Latisha Buck Elk Thunder.

This event is free and open to all and will operate every other Saturday from May to August outside the Missoula Art Museum. The first event is scheduled for May 13.

Applications for artists and talent are available now and interested sponsors are encouraged to reach out to Indigenous Made Missoula for more information.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

The organizers expect to host a diverse crowd and maintain a welcoming vibe that is family-friendly, inclusive, and open to everyone.

"Indigenous Made Missoula is dedicated to uplifting and creating opportunities for Indigenous artists, makers, and talent to support themselves through entrepreneurship and art,” the organization said.