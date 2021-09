MISSOULA — Authorities are looking for information about a woman who has been reported missing.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports that the last contact with 18-year-old Madison Kristine Vetter was on Aug. 29.

Her last known location was at the Wye.

Madison is 5’4” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Madison’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-3314.