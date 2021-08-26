Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Info sought on man last seen in Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy image
Dan Baker missing
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 11:47:02-04

MISSOULA — Information is being sought about a man who was last seen in Missoula near the Poverello Center.

Dan Baker, 44, went missing from Missoula over two months ago. Dan was attempting to get a ride back to Helena for his daughter's wedding. He was declared missing on June 14.

Dan is described as being 5'9" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has

There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information received before Sept. 30. A tip line has been set up at 1-888-675-8911 and emails can be sent to HelpFindDanB@gmail.com. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about Dan's whereabouts can also contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere