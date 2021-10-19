Info sought on man reported missing near Missoula

MISSOULA - Missoula law enforcement is looking for information on a man who has been reported missing.

Taylor Simonson, 38, was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, possibly in the Blue Mountain Road/Big Flat Road area.

Taylor is 5'10" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and might be wearing a black Carhartt jacket. He was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado with heavy rear bumper damage.

Missoula County Search and Rescue is currently searching an area of interest that includes Fish Creek Road from I-90 to US Highway 12, US Highway 12 to Blue Mountain/Big Flat roads, and Southside Road to Petty Creek.

Missoula Police Department

Authorities are asking that anyone recreating or hunting in the area to report any information about Taylor, his vehicle, and possible location. Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Sunderland at (406) 531-0766.

Detectives from the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are working together in an attempt to find Taylor.