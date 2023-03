MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

MPD reports that 68-year-old Terry L. Stahl was last seen in early February at the Poverello Center.

Stahl was reported missing on March 4, 2023, by a family member after no contact had been made with him.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stahl is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-552-6284 and to reference case # 2023-8546.