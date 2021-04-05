Information sought on Missoula teenager reported missing

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for information on a teen who has been reported missing.

Tyra Sepulveda, 16, was last seen on Friday at about 7 p.m. when she left home to meet friends at the Missoula Skate Park near Cregg Lane.

An alert from MPD states “Tyra texted her guardian early on 4/3 to let her know she was okay, but there has been no contact since then.”

A report was made to the Missoula Police Department shortly after 1:15 a.m. Tyra’s “guardian is concerned for her welfare,” according to a MPD social media post.

Anyone with information about Tyra is asked to contact Missoula Police Officer Dan Kozlowski or Missoula Police Officer Jim Johnson at (406) 552-6300.

