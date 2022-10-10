Inspiration behind Jack’s Army in Missoula featured in new film

MISSOULA - We are following up with Jack Berry, the boy who beat pediatric cancer, and sparked the Jack’s Army movement.

Teaming up with gold-medal Paralympian Meg Fisher, Jack is the star of a new cycling movie.

The young boy from Missoula teamed up with the gold medalist Fisher and Cannondale — which is one of the biggest names in cycling — to inspire people to push their limits and explore.

The 12-minute film, called “High Road” shares the story of Jack overcoming cancer, losing his leg, and learning to compete in a bike race.

During a party marking the premiere of the film at Missoula Bicycle Works, Jack met with Missoula’s cycling community and shared their joy for the film.

courtesy photo

“I think that if I can do it, anybody can. I'm hoping...that's what the film kind of brings about,” Jack said. “That this can be a sport for anyone that wants to do it. It doesn't have to be exclusive.”

Jack says he’s proud and thankful when he thinks of Missoula continuing to cheer on his story.

“I just want to say thank you for all of your support, because I think without that, I wouldn't be where I am right now. “All of the words of encouragement and movements have really helped to get me through these last couple years. I'm hoping that it's all over, but I know that you'll continue to support me, whatever my adventures might be." - Jack Berry.

His cancer is in the past and the film marks a new chapter for Jack’s future. “I'm trying to make strides to be on the Paranational team."