Iris returns to her Missoula osprey nest

MISSOULA — There is some exciting news for osprey lovers as Missoula's queen — Iris — returned to her Hellgate nest on April 5, 2024.

Erik Green with the Montana Osprey Project says Iris migrated at least 1,000 miles from her wintering grounds.

They estimate her migration because Iris is not banded.

Green reports Iris appears to be in great shape and the first thing she did was to start to rearrange the furniture -- aka her nest.

Iris is one of the world's oldest breeding ospreys.

You can watch Iris live by visiting https://www.allaboutbirds.org/cams/hellgate-ospreys/.