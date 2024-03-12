Irish band performs at University of Montana for Irish American Heritage Month

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Irish Studies Program continued its celebration of Irish American Heritage Month with a concert at UM's Recital Hall that featured traditional Irish Music.

The band Lunasa played in front of a packed house of supporters, and the proceeds from the event went directly to the program.

The members of the Irish Studies Program will continue to hold events throughout March with the next one being held Sunday for St. Patrick's Day.

Missoula's St. Patrick's Day events will be held on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. with the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

