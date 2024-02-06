Jakers announces closure of Missoula restaurant

MISSOULA — An email sent to Jakers customers and gift card holders on Tuesday, February 6 states the Missoula restaurant, located on Brooks Street, is closing.

The announcement, made shortly after 10 a.m., marks the latest in a string of restaurant closures on the south side of the city, including HuHot and Dennys.

“Jakers Missoula is closing,” the email stated. “Something new coming. Thank you for your patronage.”

The notice gave no further details and a corporate spokesperson couldn't be immediately reached.

The sudden closure announcement comes less than four months after HuHot placed a sign in its window stating it was permanently closed.

HuHot and Jakers sit side by side on Brooks Street in the Midtown area of Missoula.