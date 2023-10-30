HuHot Mongolian Grill closes its doors ‘permanently’ in Missoula

MISSOULA — Another popular restaurant announced its permanent closure in Missoula on Saturday, October 28, 2023, leaving the south side of the city with one less dining option.

HuHot Mongolian Grill, located on South Brooks Street, posted notice of its closure on its door and billboard.

“We are permanently closed,” it read. “Thank you, Missoula, for 25 great years.”

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

HuHot is the second south-side restaurant to close in recent months, following Denny's unexpected closure earlier this year.

The south side also lost Lucky's Market several years ago and two Subway locations.

The year has been hard on restaurants across the city, not just the south side.

The Burns Street Bistro and Catalyst Cafe also announced their plans to close for good this year.

Other closures include Popeyes, Hoagieville and Firehouse Subs.

The Hut locations in Kalispell and Billings remain open.