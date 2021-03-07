'JOY4Seniors' program distributes cards to elderly

MISSOULA — Caring Transitions of Western Montana is starting a new tradition to give back to the elderly in the midst of the pandemic.

With JOY4Seniors, the organization recruits handmade cards and creations from the community to deliver monthly to various assisted living communities.

Last month, cards were delivered to the 90 residents living at The Auberge at Missoula Valley.

This month, Caring Transitions plans to bring cards to the residents of The Village Senior Residents near Community Hospital in Missoula. The theme is St. Patrick's Day.

Co-owner Stefanie Silvan told MTN News they wanted to give back as essential workers who are able to interact regularly with the elderly, even when their own family can't due to the pandemic.

Silvan said they decided writing letters once a month would be doable.

"So we decided to do it once a month. Pick a community, and know how many residents they have and then spread the word throughout the community about making them cards," Silvan said.

"Last month was our first month, February, and without any direction from me, 90% of people made Valentine's cards. It was so sweet, and just the love that we received was amazing,” she added.

If you’d like to create a card for a senior, mail your St. Pat’s themed creations by March 15 to:

Caring Transitions

P.O. Box 1046

Stevensville, MT,

Zip Code: 59870