MISSOULA — Sentinel High School will be playing host to a regional Speech and Debate tournament later this month and they are putting out a call for judges.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is hosting the event which is set for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. It will feature high schools from all over Western Montana.

Volunteer judges are needed to help out and if you would be willing to help out, click here for more information.