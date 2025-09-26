Keep your kids safe as they head to and from school in Missoula

Schools in Western Montana have been in session for about a month now.

Mornings are now staying darker longer and it's getting darker sooner, so it's a good time to go over important safety tips for students, parents and drivers when it comes to going to and from school.

Missoula Rural Fire District Deputy Fire Marshal Pete Giardino joined MTN's Mark Martin on Montana This Morning to give some helpful advice.

Watch the video below to learn more: