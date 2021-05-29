Kettlehouse Northside is up for sale

The Kettlehouse Northside taproom, an iconic northside property in Missoula with a past that goes back a century, hit the real estate market this week.

Broker Andrew Squires said the facility, built in 1910 and designed by AJ Gibson, was first used as a fruit storage facility on the railroad.

When the current owners bought it in 2010, they had just started their canning program, and they were one of the first in the region to can craft beers. Pretty quickly they became very popular, and they needed more space.

Kettlehouse expanded operations, opening two more taphouses, but the community was saddened when the Northside location closed during the pandemic.

"The neighborhood would love for a similar small business to come in. It's a great place for people to come to," said Squires.

Squires says he hopes someone local will take the reins."Iˆf you've been here, it's a very distinct and iconic property, there's not much that offers retail, office manufacturing, and storage. It's been a good response so far."

The iconic location near the Orange Street exit means it's one of the first things people see as they head to downtown Missoula. That's landing it a ticket price of two million dollars.

"The flexibility of what you can do with the building, a lot of possibilities," Squires said. He thinks it could work for a range of businesses."It is on a MRL land lease, so that's a thing to consider, being on the National Register of Historic Places is something to consider as well, and it's very beloved by the community, so any new buyer should definitely consider that."

