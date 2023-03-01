Kindergarten registration open for Missoula County Public Schools

MISSOULA – Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) has opened kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year.

MCPS is encouraging families of children who will be age 5 on or before Sept. 10, 2023, to register as soon as possible.

Registering early helps with future planning and helps families connect with their neighborhood school, a news release notes.

MCPS provides full-day kindergarten classes in all elementary schools.

Additionally, all kindergarten students who reside within MCPS elementary school district boundaries are guaranteed a spot in one of our classrooms.

However, MCPS notes students are more likely to get a spot in their neighborhood school if they are registered early in the process.

Families may register kindergarten students at their neighborhood school, online at the MCPS website, or through the Infinite Campus portal.

School attendance boundary information is available online at https://www.mcpsmt.org/attendanceboundaries.

In addition to completing the kindergarten registration packet, families must provide the following documents:

Child’s birth certificate

Proof of immunizations

Two forms of physical address verification (such as a power, water, internet or other utility bill; a lease agreement, etc.)

Families with questions about kindergarten registration should contact their neighborhood school for assistance.