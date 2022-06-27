KPAX Special Report: Inside the Missoula Montana Airport

MISSOULA - A few people might still be asking for directions but for the most part travelers seem to be enjoying the new Missoula Montana Airport terminal.

Outside of the stunning design of the new terminal, perhaps the best feature is the amount of space which has plenty of room for people on the move.

At a cost of around $67 million, the new terminal includes four gates, room for additional ground boarding, larger passenger rooms and more amenities, including a bar and restaurant.

It also offers sweeping views of the airfield and new technology to make the facility more energy efficient.

Watch the full special report with Jill Valley below.