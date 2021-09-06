Labor Day event at Milltown State Park recalls historic timber industry

MISSOULA — What better time than Labor Day weekend to learn about a piece of Montana’s labor history?

At the Middletown State Park on Sunday, the Bonner Milltown History Center and Museum worked in partnership with Fish, Wildlife and Parks for an event centered around the timber history of the area.

“It's a great day to come out, enjoy our natural surroundings and think back on some of the important buildings that our labor has produced for us over the years," Judy Matson, Bonner Milltown History Center Co-Director, told MTN News.

Here are the faces from the early days when people from all around the world worked in the woods and sawmills of Bonner and Milltown. Back then, the days were long and the work was difficult.

Bonner Milltown History Center & Musesum

In addition to photos and artifacts on display, traditional labor songs were led by Scott Chrichton along with stories and a discussion of the Wobbly “Massacre” led by Kim Briggeman at the event.

Learn more of the area’s timber past at the Bonner Milltown History Center, open a few days per week.

Matson said the center is dedicated to keeping the industry heritage in people’s thoughts - that history from the woods to the sawmills to the power-providing dams.

“There are lots of former mill workers who stop by to share memories, answer questions of any visitors that come in," explained Matson.

