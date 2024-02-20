Lady Griz spend time with patients at Missoula's Community Medical Center

MISSOULA — February is American Heart Month and according to medical professionals, an important key to a healthy heart is the proper management of mental health.

Community Medical Center (CMC) in Missoula welcomed the Montana Lady Griz basketball team to make art and interact with recovering patients.



CMC rehabilitation patient Kimberly Massengale noted how hard it can be to keep your mental health in check while recovering.

“It can make you feel alienated, all kinds of things, and separate from the community," she told MTN.

Massengale, who lost her leg from a failed bypass surgery and has had multiple surgeries since says events like these help with the long road to recovery.

"Something like this can really up your spirits and make you feel like you’re a part of everything even though you feel like you’re not. A situation like this can bring it home that you’re just as, for a better term, normal as anybody else."

Massengale spent her evening crafting a tote bag with Lady Griz Forward Dani Bartsch and other players who spent the evening getting to know each other on a personal level.

“Didn’t really talk about basketball or anything just… they were on our level” Massengale said. “And really talked just about what was going on with us so I thought that was amazing.”

Bartsch says her time spent with Massengale will not be forgotten anytime soon.

“It’s been an awesome experience you know it keeps your perspective grateful for what we do have. And I mean, she’s an awesome lady. She's just is ambitious as ever despite — doesn’t let it slow her down ever and that’s just awesome to see.”

The Lady Griz concluded their night and are continuing to prepare for their next game against Sacramento State on Thursday, February 22.