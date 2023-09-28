UPDATE: 4-year-old girl reported missing found safe in Missoula

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. - Sept. 28, 2023

The Missoula Police Department reports that a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found and that she is safe,

\

(first report: 3:17 p.m. - Sept. 28, 2023)

Authorities are looking for a young girl who has been reported missing in Missoula.

The child is four years old with long black hair. She is wearing a brown floral dress with sandals.

The girl was last seen in the area of the University Footbridge around 2:15 p.m., possibly on a tricycle.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to immediately contact 911.

