Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

UPDATE: 4-year-old girl reported missing found safe in Missoula

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 17:41:36-04

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. - Sept. 28, 2023

The Missoula Police Department reports that a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found and that she is safe,

\
(first report: 3:17 p.m. - Sept. 28, 2023)

Authorities are looking for a young girl who has been reported missing in Missoula.

The child is four years old with long black hair. She is wearing a brown floral dress with sandals.

The girl was last seen in the area of the University Footbridge around 2:15 p.m., possibly on a tricycle.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to immediately contact 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!