Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

LDS announces plans for Missoula temple

Mormon Church Name
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2018, file photo, the angel Moroni statue, silhouetted against the sky, sits atop the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Temple Square in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Mormon Church Name
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:21:36-04

MISSOULA - Missoula will be getting a Mormon Temple.

President Russell Nelson announced plans to build 17 Temples around the world in concluding remarks at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints general conference on Saturday.

According to the Church website, Montana is home to more than 50,000 Latter-Day Saints and more than 125 congregations.

The Missoula Temple will be the third temple for the state, following Billings and the currently under construction temple in Helena.

There were no specifics given about the size of the Missoula temple and when construction will get underway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader