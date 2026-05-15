EAST MISSOULA — Over the past decade, the East Missoula Rural Fire Department has seen their call volume grow by more than 60%.

Yet, the department's funding has not kept pace with the demand.

Volunteers at the agency say with the passage of a recent levy, they're now certain they can keep the lights on.

"There was a potential of the fire department dissolving," Assistant Chief JD Sessions told MTN.

Since last year's levy request didn't go through, it was a crucial election this year.

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Levy keeps East Missoula Rural Fire Department from dissolving

"Before the levy we were having to bandage things, and so eventually we were becoming out of money to service the East Missoula community," Sessions said.

If the department would have gone under, then insurance costs go up.

"Because they fall into an unprotected class. So, with us staying around, they stay exactly where they're at now," Sessions said.

Yet, since the $222,000 levy did pass, it's an exhale for volunteers. Now, the $300,000 budget will be able to support them and gear in need of updates.

"It'll be some extrication equipment that'll need to be upgraded. Our trucks need to be serviced. The building needs to be serviced as well," Sessions detailed.

For many, like Sessions, there's a newly fueled passion to serve community.

"Everybody's been very excited that we get to continue the service that we've been providing to the citizens of East Missoula," Sessions said. "I hit 10 years here. So, to keep a fire department here in East Missoula, as we know, fire departments, volunteer fire departments are very thin and far in between, so to keep it here locally, it feels great," he explained further.

The department appreciates those who believed in them at the voting booth.

"This year we saw a lot more people come out, and during the whole process we saw a lot more people ask questions. We just want to say thank you to everyone that came out and voted," Sessions said.