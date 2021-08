MISSOULA — The candidates for mayor of Missoula are taking part in a virtual debate being presented by City Club Missoula.

Missoula incumbent Mayor John Engen and candidates Jacob Elder, Greg Strandberg and Shawn Knopp are taking part in the event.

Click here to watch live coverage of the debate.

The Zoom audience will have an opportunity to pose questions.

Missoula’s primary election is set for Sept 14, 2021. Two mayoral candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 2.