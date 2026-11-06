MISSOULA — With help from the local Elks Lodge, hundreds of clothing items will keep students warm this winter as a Missoula tradition continues for schools across the county.

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Local Elks Lodge teams up with MCPS to keep students warm this winter

"I can tell you that if you don't have the best clothing, then you're not going to be able to focus on your education," John Velk, an Elks board member, said. "You're not going to be able to focus on anything."

Missoula "Hell Gate" Elks Lodge #383 gave nearly $15,000 to help keep students warm this season with $9,500 of that coming from the Elks National Foundation.

Missoula "Hell Gate" Elks Lodge #383 Missoula "Hell Gate" Elks Lodge #383 has invested in one goal, which is to put warm clothes on the backs of students this winter.

On Thursday during a clothing distribution at Missoula County Public Schools' district office, the money allowed community liaisons to pick out brand new clothes to fit needs in classrooms.

"As it gets colder, we'll have teachers or staff will message me or reach out to me saying, 'You know, I noticed this student could really use a winter coat. Can you get him set up with that?'" Laura Curry, Russell Elementary's community liaison, told MTN.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Laura Curry, Russell Elementary's community liaison, says she oftentimes will pull students aside to offer them a variety of clothing items.

Community liaisons are part of an important system meant to protect students. They often pull kids aside to offer them the clothing in private.

"At the elementary school, it usually is me pulling the student from class or from recess or whenever is a convenient time," Curry explained. "Sometimes the teacher will let me know, 'Can you come grab him at 2 o'clock?'"

Shanna Nickerson, the community liaison for Big Sky High School, finds students at the high school level are much more vocal about having their needs met.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Shanna Nickerson, Big Sky High School's community liaison, says she has noticed high school students are more vocal about their needs being met and they often stop by her office to make them known.

"I really get to see sort of that bigger kids' perspective of when they get to put on a brand new sweatshirt that's warm and cozy and you can just see it on their face how great it feels to be able to have access to that," she said.

Elks Lodge leaders said that without appropriate clothing such as boots, coats, mittens, and hats, students may not be fully present in the classroom or as able to participate in outdoor activities.

"You're just trying to survive, and that shouldn't be what the academic environment's about," Velk said. "It should be about coming in comfortably, being ready to learn, and being available."