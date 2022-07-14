Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Log jams, derbis present in Bitterroot River

Clark Fork River Summer
Katie Miller/MTN News
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has issued a warning about log jams and debris that's being found in area rivers.
Clark Fork River Summer
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 17:46:30-04

MISSOULA - Officials are warning boaters and floaters in the Missoula area to be aware of log jams, trees, and debris in the water.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is advising to check the river before heading out to recreate on the water.

You may even need to get out and carry your boat in certain areas.

FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser notes the Bitterroot River especially is seeing log jams.

"So if it's a stretch of river you're getting ready to float and you can kind of drive or walk around, that's the best bet. Make sure you have a lifejacket on, make sure you're traveling with others that have experience and take it slow, scout ahead when in doubt," Crowser said. "Carry your gear and have people walk around if there's ever a spot that looks a bit unsafe."

Crowser also says the water temperatures are still cold as well, so people should keep that in mind before heading out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover