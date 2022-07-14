MISSOULA - Officials are warning boaters and floaters in the Missoula area to be aware of log jams, trees, and debris in the water.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is advising to check the river before heading out to recreate on the water.

You may even need to get out and carry your boat in certain areas.

FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser notes the Bitterroot River especially is seeing log jams.

"So if it's a stretch of river you're getting ready to float and you can kind of drive or walk around, that's the best bet. Make sure you have a lifejacket on, make sure you're traveling with others that have experience and take it slow, scout ahead when in doubt," Crowser said. "Carry your gear and have people walk around if there's ever a spot that looks a bit unsafe."

Crowser also says the water temperatures are still cold as well, so people should keep that in mind before heading out.

