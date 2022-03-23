Logging debris to be burned on Missouls'a Mount Jumbo

MISSOULA - People may see smoke coming from Missoula's Mount Jumbo beginning on Wednesday.

Contractors are planning to burn logging debris on the west face of Mount Jumbo through about April 6, weather permitting.

The burn area is located above the intersection of Rattlesnake Drive and Lolo Street and smoke may be visible in the Rattlesnake Valley and beyond.

The slash piles were created by a forest-thinning project that wrapped up last year.

Missoula Parks and Recreation notes the burning will only happen "if suitable fuel, weather, and air quality conditions exist."

