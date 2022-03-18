Mount Jumbo South Zone reopening to the public

MISSOULA - Mount Jumbo’s South Zone — including the Lincoln Hills Trailhead and all points south of the Saddle Road — will reopen to the public at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

The Mount Jumbo winter wildlife closure starts on Dec. 1 of each year and is designed to protect the 75 to 90 elk and other animals that inhabit Jumbo's lower elevations to feed throughout the winter and into early spring.

The annual South Zone closure ends when most of the herd has moved to the higher elevations of Mount Jumbo's North Zone — usually around March 15 or later.

The North Zone — which includes all points north of the Saddle Road — will remain closed until May 1 or later. Click here for real-time updates about the wildlife closure and maps of closure areas.

People who plan to use Mount Jumbo's South Zone are being reminded that dogs must be leashed near wildlife.